2012年 11月 7日 星期三

Turkey conducts ground raid against Kurd militants in N.Iraq-TV

ANKARA Nov 7 Turkish ground forces carried out a two-day cross-border operation targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on Nov. 5-6, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.

Broadcaster NTV said the Turkish commando troops had crossed up to 5 km (3 miles) inside Iraq. Turkey's military, which rarely talks to the media, could not immediately be reached for comment.

