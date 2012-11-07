Turkey conducts ground raid against Kurd militants in N.Iraq-TV

MOVES-Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Sycomore, Commerzbank, J. Safra Sarasin
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ANKARA Nov 7 Turkish ground forces carried out a two-day cross-border operation targeting Kurdish militants in northern Iraq on Nov. 5-6, Turkish media reported on Wednesday.
Broadcaster NTV said the Turkish commando troops had crossed up to 5 km (3 miles) inside Iraq. Turkey's military, which rarely talks to the media, could not immediately be reached for comment.
Feb 23 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Hanlon - Announced a new agreement with Morningstar Inc for Morningstar's ByAllAccounts on Hanlon's Wealth Platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 revenue $4.7 million versus $4.8 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: