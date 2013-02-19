Israel, Turkey in first defence deal since ties frozen -sources

* Israeli firm acting as subcontractor to Boeing
* Turkey froze military cooperation with Israel
* Rift has continued despite U.S. efforts
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, Feb 19 An Israeli firm has supplied
Turkey with military equipment in the first such reported deal
since the two nations froze ties over the 2010 killing of nine
Turks aboard a Gaza-bound aid ship, Turkish government sources
said on Monday.
Israeli defence firm Elta delivered to Turkey $100 million
of electronic equipment last week for four Airborne Warning and
Control System (AWACS) aircraft, the sources said, but rebuffed
suggestions the deal was a sign of improving ties with the
Jewish state.
"Turkey bought the equipment from Boeing and the
Israeli company is just a sub-contractor of Boeing, which means
we are in direct relationship only with Boeing and not with
Israel," a foreign ministry official told Reuters, asking not to
be named.
Israel's Defence Ministry declined to comment, but an
Israeli defence industry source confirmed the deal.
Relations between Israel and what was once its only Muslim
ally crumbled after Israeli marines stormed the Mavi Marmara aid
ship in May 2010 to enforce a naval blockade of the
Palestinian-run Gaza Strip and killed nine Turks in clashes with
activists on board.
Turkey expelled Israel's ambassador and froze military
cooperation after a U.N. report into the incident, released in
September 2011, largely exonerated the Jewish state.
That report was meant to foster a thaw between the countries
but ultimately deepened the rift when it concluded Israel had
used unreasonable force but that the blockade on Gaza was legal.
Israel and NATO member Turkey, which both border Syria, once
shared intelligence information and conducted joint military
exercises, cooperation which has since been cancelled.
The Israeli defence industry source said Israel had
initially not wanted the Elta deal to go through but had
relented in 2011 following requests by Boeing.
The rift has continued despite U.S. efforts to encourage a
rapprochement between the two regional powers, whose cooperation
it needs to address changes sweeping the Middle East.
Turkey has demanded a formal apology, compensation for
victims and the families of the dead and for the Gaza blockade
to be lifted.
Israel has voiced "regret", short of the full apology
demanded, and has offered to pay into what it called a
"humanitarian fund" through which casualties and relatives could
be compensated.