Turkish prosecutor calls for Dutch journalist's acquittal in terrorism propaganda trial

| DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, April 8
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, April 8 A Turkish prosecutor
made a surprise call on Wednesday for the acquittal of a Dutch
journalist charged with disseminating "terrorist propaganda", a
case which had fuelled concern about press freedom in EU
candidate Turkey.
Freelance journalist Frederike Geerdink, based in the mainly
Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir, was accused of posting
messages on social media in favour of the outlawed Kurdistan
Workers Party (PKK).
Her brief detention in January and police raids on her home
sparked a protest from Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders, who
was visiting Turkey at the time, and led to condemnation from
rights groups.
The prosecutor told the Diyarbakir court that Geerdinke's
statements on Twitter should be viewed as part of her freedom of
expression, and that publishing of her articles on her Facebook
page should be seen as journalistic activity.
"No evidence has been found on the suspect carrying or
hanging the pictures, signs or logo of the terrorist
organisation or wearing a uniform that carries those," the
prosecutor said.
Geerdink has reported from Turkey since 2006 and focuses
mainly on Kurdish issues, a highly sensitive topic after a
decades-long insurgency by PKK militants demanding greater
autonomy, in which an estimated 40,000 people have been killed.
Kurdish and Turkish journalists are frequently pursued by
prosecutors under sweeping anti-terrorism laws, but Geerdink's
indictment was a rare instance of a foreign journalist facing
criminal charges.
Geerdink, who denied the charges, faced up to five years in
prison had she been found guilty.
Turkey languishes near the bottom of international tables
measuring press freedom. Access to Twitter and YouTube was
briefly blocked this week after a court ordered the removal of
images of a prosecutor held at gunpoint by far-left militants, a
move condemned as unnecessarily draconian by government critics.
"To me, those organisations which opened up their pages and
screens to these terrorists have become partners in the
martyring of our prosecutor," President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Wednesday.
Geerdink's trial was postponed to Monday for a final ruling.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Raissa Kasolowsky)