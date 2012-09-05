版本:
2012年 9月 6日 星期四

Turkish jets hit Kurdish militant positions-sources

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 5 Turkish fighter jets and attack helicopters pounded suspected Kurdish militant positions near the southeastern border with Syria and Iraq on Wednesday in a major air-and-ground operation, security sources said.

"Around 2,000 soldiers are involved in the operation. Cobra helicopters ... are bombing targets on the Kato mountain," a security source told Reuters, referring to a location in Turkey's southeastern Sirnak province.

