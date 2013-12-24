Carlyle sells stake in Turkish hospital group Medical Park

ISTANBUL Dec 24 Turkish hospital chain Medical Park's shareholders including U.S. private equity firm Carlyle signed a deal to sell a majority stake in the chain to Turkish buyout firm Turkven, Can Deldag, co-head of Carlyle MENA Partners said on Tuesday.

Deldag said that Carlyle will sell all of its 40 percent stake while its two other shareholders, Usta and Sancak Groups, will sell some of their stakes. Deldag refused to elaborate on the size and value of the deal.

Medical Park, one of the largest hospital chains in Turkey, was put up for sale by Carlyle and its two other shareholders last year, with investment banks Goldman Sachs Inc and Credit Suisse managing the process.