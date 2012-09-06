版本:
Blast at Turkish ammunition dump kills 25 soldiers

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 An explosion at an ammunition store in western Turkey has killed 25 soldiers and wounded four others, the Turkish military said on Thursday.

The cause of the blast, which happened late on Wednesday in the western city of Afyon, was not immediately known, the military said in a statement.

