版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 10日 星期一 21:57 BJT

Turkish military hits Kurdish rebel targets in N.Iraq

ISTANBUL, Sept 10 Turkey's armed forces carried out cross-border air operations into northern Iraq between Sept. 5 and 9, hitting 14 Kurdish militant targets, it said in a statement on Monday.

The military also said 25 members of the separatist Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) were killed during the operations.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐