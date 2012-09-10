UPDATE 1-Turkey steps up offensive against Kurdish rebels

* Some of heaviest fighting for years
* At least 50 militants killed in past week, sources say
* At least 10 Turkish troops per month have died this year
By Seyhmus Cakan
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey, Sept 10 Turkey's armed
forces have killed more than 50 suspected Kurdish militants in
two separate operations over the past week, security sources
said on Monday, one of them involving air strikes over the
border in northern Iraq.
The military said in a statement that Turkish jets hit 14
targets in northern Iraq between Sept. 5-9 and that 25 militants
were "rendered ineffective" by the operation, a term it uses to
refer to rebels being killed, wounded or captured.
The strikes were part of a large ground-and-air offensive
against fighters from the separatist Kurdish Workers Party (PKK)
in southeastern Turkey last week, involving 2,000 troops as well
as F-16 fighter jets and attack helicopters.
Security sources said last week Turkish warplanes had struck
targets inside Iraq and that 26 PKK fighters had been killed on
Turkey's side of the border alone since the start of the
operation, which focused on Sirnak province bordering Iraq and
Syria.
On Monday, security sources said Turkish troops had killed a
further 26 PKK militants in a separate operation over the
weekend in Turkey's southeastern Hakkari province.
It is was not immediately possible to independently verify
the death toll.
This summer has been one of the bloodiest in Turkey since
the PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey,
the United States and the European Union, took up arms against
the state in 1984 with the aim of carving out a Kurdish state.
More than 40,000 people have been killed in the nearly
three-decade-old conflict.
The Turkish military said it had killed 330 PKK militants
inside Turkey between February and August and that 88 Turkish
soldiers had been killed between the start of the year and the
end of last week, at least 10 troop deaths per month.
One soldier was killed by an improvised explosive device in
Sirnak province on Sunday, while two soldiers were killed and
seven wounded during the clashes in neighbouring Hakkari,
security sources said.
Turkey has stepped up air operations on suspected PKK rebels
in northern Iraq over the past year after an increase in PKK
attacks, and the raids have fuelled tension between Ankara and
the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).
Ankara has linked the surge in violence to the unrest in
neighbouring Syria and Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has accused
Syria's President Bashar al-Assad of arming the PKK militants.
Turkey has raised the possibility of military intervention
in Syria if the PKK were to launch attacks from Syrian soil. On
Wednesday, the military conducted a major military exercise on
the Syrian border, a clear warning to Damascus.