Turkish military coup trial nears verdict

* Verdict seen imminent after court withdraws transfer
request
* Prosecutors seek 15-20 year sentences for officers over
alleged 2003 plot
* Defence lawyers have staged boycott
By Ece Toksabay
SILIVRI, Turkey, Aug 6 The trial of hundreds of
Turkish military officers accused of plotting to overthrow Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government appeared to be approaching
a conclusion on Monday after a state prosecutor called for the
court to move to a verdict.
The prosecutor's call raised the prospect of a rapid end to
the two-year-old "Sledgehammer" trial, which has tarnished the
standing of the once all-powerful military.
A guilty verdict would underline the growing civilian
dominance over the generals.
Prosecutors have demanded 15-20 year jail sentences for the
364 serving and retired officers in the case, which revolves
around a 2003 military seminar that prosecutors say was part of
a plot to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
The conspiracy is alleged to have included plans to bomb
historic mosques in Istanbul and trigger conflict with Greece to
pave the way for an army takeover.
The Turkish army has traditionally played a dominant role in
politics, staging three coups between 1960 and 1980 and pushing
the country's first Islamist-led government out of office in
1997.
But its authority has been reined in sharply since Erdogan
first came to power nearly a decade ago.
Public interest in a series of anti-government conspiracy
cases has waned recently as the trials have dragged on amid
growing suspicion among government critics that they were being
used to crack down on dissent.
The prosecutor recommended in June that the case be referred
back to the prosecutor's office, raising the possibility of a
retrial. But he said on Monday this would unnecessarily lengthen
pre-verdict detention periods of 250 officers held on remand.
"The prosecution does not demand the transfer of the case
and advises the court to proceed to the ruling stage in line
with the prosecutor's final opinion presented previously,"
prosecutor Huseyin Kaplan said.
The call to transfer the case was triggered by a defence
lawyers' boycott of the hearings in protest against the court's
refusal to consider forensic evidence in defence of their
clients.
The court called a recess to consider the prosecutor's
comments and defence lawyer Celal Ulgen said he expected the
court to agree with the prosecutor that the case need not be
transferred and may reach a verdict on Monday.
The latest hearing followed a decision by the Turkish armed
forces to retire of all 40 generals and admirals jailed facing
charges of conspiring against the government.
A former Turkish military chief told another court on Friday
that the 2003 war game central to the prosecution had gone too
far in using real politicians' names and that he had raised his
concerns at the time.