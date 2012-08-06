UPDATE 1-Turkish coup trial officers get last chance at defence

* Court sets Aug 16 as date for final defence testimony
* Prosecutors seeking 15-20 year sentences for officers over
alleged 2003 plot
* Defence lawyers have staged boycott
By Ece Toksabay
SILIVRI, Turkey, Aug 6 Judges in the trial of
hundreds of Turkish military officers accused of plotting to
overthrow the government agreed on Monday to give the defendants
one last chance to argue their case as the two-year trial
approaches its end.
In setting a new date for testimony, the court rejected the
state prosecutor's request for a verdict at the latest hearing
in the "Sledgehammer" trial, which has harmed the standing of
Turkey's once all-powerful military.
Chief Judge Omer Diken said the four justices had voted
unanimously to adjourn the hearing until Aug. 16 to allow the
defendants and their lawyers "one last opportunity to have their
say" before issuing their ruling.
Prosecutors have demanded 15 to 20-year jail sentences for
the 364 serving and retired officers in the case, which revolves
around a 2003 military seminar that prosecutors say was part of
a plot to overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government.
The conspiracy is alleged to have included plans to bomb
historic mosques in Istanbul and trigger conflict with Greece to
pave the way for an army takeover.
The Turkish army has traditionally played a dominant role in
politics, staging three coups between 1960 and 1980 and pushing
the country's first Islamist-led government out in 1997.
But its authority has been checked since Erdogan's Justice
and Development Party (AKP) came to power nearly a decade ago.
A guilty verdict in the Sledgehammer case would underline
further growing civilian dominance over the generals.
Public interest in a series of anti-government conspiracy
cases has waned recently as the trials have dragged on amid
growing suspicion among government critics that they were being
used to crack down on dissent.
The prosecutor, Huseyin Kaplan, recommended in June that the
case be referred back to the prosecutor's office, raising the
possibility of a retrial. But he said on Monday this would
unnecessarily lengthen pre-verdict detention periods of 250
officers held on remand.
The court also rejected requests by defence lawyers to
release the defendants from custody pending a verdict and for
further witnesses, including the former chief of the military
General Staff Hilmi Ozkok, to testify.
Ozkok last week testified at another conspiracy case, dubbed
Ergenekon, that the war games scenario had included real names,
exceeding its purpose as an exercise.
He also said alleged coup plot plans had been brought to his
attention during his tenure but he did not act as he was unsure
of their authenticity.
It was not clear how long the final testimony would take.
Defence lawyer Celal Ulgen said the defendants would refuse to
testify in protest of the court's refusal to agree to their
requests.
"The court shouldn't have bothered to adjourn. We are not
going to defend ourselves unless the court accepts our two basic
demands," Ulgen told Reuters outside of the courthouse.
"Let them announce the ruling whenever they want to."
The latest hearing followed a decision announced on Saturday
by the Turkish armed forces to retire of all 40 generals and
admirals jailed facing charges of conspiring against the
government.