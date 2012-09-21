版本:
Turkish court sentences 322 military officers to jail

SILIVRI, Turkey, Sept 21 A Turkish court sentenced a total of 322 military officers to jail on Friday for plotting to overthrow the government almost a decade ago, according to court documents seen by Reuters.

The court said earlier that 34 defendants had been acquitted in the so-called "Sledgehammer" trial, which has underscored civilian dominance over Turkey's once all-powerful military.

