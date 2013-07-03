Borsa Istanbul, Nasdaq OMX sign strategic partnership deal

BRIEF-Upland Software says joined Twilio partner program
* Upland Software Inc - has joined Twilio partner program as a SAAS partner
ISTANBUL, July 3 NASDAQ OMX Group and Borsa Istanbul signed a partnership deal on Wednesday under which Nasdaq will provide exchange technology to the Turkish bourse, both exchanges said in a joint statement.
Borsa Istanbul will integrate and operate NASDAQ OMX's market technologies for trading, clearing, market surveillance and risk management, covering all asset classes including energy contracts, the statement said.
The deal aims to expand Borsa Istanbul's global presence, while strengthening Istanbul's position as a regional hub for capital markets, it said.
* Agf management limited reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Cytokinetics announces start of second cohort in phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107 in patients with spinal muscular atrophy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: