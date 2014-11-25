Turkey in preliminary talks with Westinghouse on third nuclear plant

ANKARA Nov 25 Turkey has entered exclusive preliminary talks with U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric Company, part of Japan's Toshiba group, on building the country's third nuclear power plant, Westinghouse said.

The talks will continue for six months and will be conducted by Turkish state-owned electricity generation company EUAS, Turkish energy officials said on Tuesday.

The project involves development and construction as well as all live-cycle activities including operations, nuclear fuel, maintenance, engineering, plant services and decommissioning, Westinghouse said in a statement.

Turkey currently has projects for two nuclear plants, which are expected to cost $20 billion and $22 billion respectively. In 2011, Russian company Rosatom was contracted to build and operate a 4,800 megawatt (MW) nuclear power plant in the southern province of Mersin.

In 2013, a consortium of Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries , Itochu Corp. and France's GDF Suez agreed to build a nuclear plant with a capacity of about 4,500 MW in the Black Sea town of Sinop. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler and Mark Potter)