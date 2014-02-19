版本:
Turkey's TPAO says in talks with Exxon, OMV, MOL for joint oil exploration

ISTANBUL Feb 19 Turkey is holding talks with international oil companies for joint oil exploration in Black Sea, the head of state-owned exploration firm TPAO said on Wednesday.

TPAO was in talks with U.S. oil giant Exxon, Austria's OMV and Hungary's MOL, Besim Sisman, acting general manager of TPAO told reporters.
