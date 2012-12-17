Turkey's Pegasus may make big Airbus order-sources

PARIS Dec 17 Turkish low-cost carrier Pegasus
Airlines appears close to making its first purchase of European
passenger jets with an order for as many as 100 Airbus
A320-family aircraft, sources familiar with the matter said.
The decision to switch suppliers by a fast-growing airline
that currently operates only Boeing jets follows a tough
contest between the world's two largest planemakers.
Initial negotiations for 50 medium-haul jets between Pegasus
and the manufacturers were first reported by Reuters in July and
were seen as a flashpoint in one of the fiercest market share
battles between Airbus and Boeing for a decade.
Airbus and Pegasus declined to comment on Monday.
If confirmed, the Istanbul-based airline's final purchase
could reach as many as 100 aircraft worth more than $9 billion
at list prices, the sources said, asking not to be named.
Founded in 1990, Pegasus has grown its fleet from just two
aircraft to more than 40 mostly Boeing 737-800s over the
past two decades and serves 52 destinations in 24 countries.