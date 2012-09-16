UPDATE 1-Eight Turkish police killed in suspected PKK attack

ISTANBUL, Sept 16 Eight Turkish police officers
were killed and nine wounded when a roadside mine exploded in
the Karliova district of Bingol in southern Turkey, security
officials said on Sunday.
The mine was detonated by suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party
(PKK) militants as a police bus was passing, officials said.
Suspected Kurdish separatists killed four Turkish soldiers
and wounded five in an attack on a military convoy near the
border with Iran and Iraq on Saturday.
The governor's office in the southeastern province of
Hakkari said Turkish armed forces had killed 123 Kurdish
militants in the past ten days in a major offensive against PKK
bases.
The past few months have seen some of the heaviest fighting
since the outlawed PKK, considered a terrorist organisation by
Turkey, the United States and the European Union, took up arms
in 1984 with the aim of carving out a Kurdish state.
Also on Saturday suspected Kurdish militants wounded four
security guards in an attack on a foreign oil exploration firm
on the Mava mountain, north of Hasankeyf in Batman province,
security officials told Reuters. It was not immediately possible
to verify the name of the firm.
The conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, hampered
economic development in one of Turkey's poorest regions and
added to instability in a fragile region bordering Iran, Iraq
and Syria.
More than 700 people have been killed since a parliamentary
election in June last year, making this the deadliest period
since the capture of PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan in 1999, the
International Crisis Group (ICG) said in a report this month.