Turkey's ex-military chief tells court of unease about govt

* Ozkok says idea of warning government was mooted in 2003
* Nearly 300 defendants accused of plotting coup
* One of Ozkok's successors among defendants
By Ece Toksabay
SILIVRI, Turkey, Aug 2 Turkey's former military
chief told a court trying coup plot charges on Thursday that
unease about the Islamist-rooted government had led commanders
to raise the idea of issuing a written warning to it in 2003.
The testimony from General Hilmi Ozkok, called as a witness
in the trial of nearly 300 defendants accused of seeking to
overthrow Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government, shed new
light on military thinking at the time of the alleged plots.
Ozkok was head of NATO's second largest armed forces between
2002 and 2006, the first four years that Erdogan's AK Party was
in power. At the time there was widespread concern in the
secularist establishment, including the military, that the party
had a secret Islamist agenda.
Ozkok is the third former general staff chief to testify in
trials of alleged secularist conspiracies against Erdogan.
One of his successors, Ilker Basbug, is among 273 defendants
accused of links to Ergenekon, which prosecutors say was a
nationalist network intent on unseating the government. MPs,
academics and journalists are also among the accused.
Wearing a dark suit and glasses, Ozkok calmly addressed the
courtroom in Silivri, west of Istanbul, where many defendants in
the coup plot cases are held in an adjoining high security jail.
"When the party in power was elected there was unease among
members of the Turkish Armed Forces, including me," he said.
Although investigations into Ergenekon have gone on for five
years, critics question whether the network exists, suspecting
that a spectre was created to whip up public support for
Erdogan's government.
At Thursday's hearing, prosecutors asked Ozkok if generals
had discussed issuing a "memorandum" warning to the government
during his time in office.
"Sometimes we would hold brainstorming meetings. People
there would say what's on their minds ... Yes that word was
mentioned there," he said.
POWER STRUGGLE
The army issued a memorandum warning the government to
protect secularism in 2007 - a move which backfired and gave the
AK Party the upper hand in its power struggle with the military.
The AK Party portrayed the memorandum as a thinly veiled
threat from a military that staged three coups between 1960-1980
and pressured an Islamist-led government to resign in 1997.
Army pressure failed to achieve its aim of preventing
Abdullah Gul, an AK Party leader with a background in political
Islam, from becoming president. The AK Party then won a national
election empowering Erdogan to assert authority over the army.
In an illustration of the military's fall from grace, a
total of 364 military officers, serving and retired, are being
tried in a separate investigation of an alleged plot known as
"Sledgehammer".
That plot is alleged to have included plans to bomb historic
mosques in Istanbul and trigger conflict with Greece to pave the
way for an army takeover. Defendants say the prosecution
documents were part of a war game scenario and not a coup plot.
In Silivri, prosecutors asked Ozkok if a possible coup was
discussed at a conference in 2004. He replied that he was
concerned about discussions which commanders were having.
"I was bothered by some of the issues discussed at the
conference. I told the commanders 'I wish you hadn't attended
it'," he said.
Asked what those issues were, he said: "We are soldiers. The
state and government determine their own policies, and we would
state our opinions if and when we were asked. I thought that
meeting was political."
Basbug, chief of staff from 2008 to 2010, attended
Thursday's hearing, the first time he has done so in three
months. He has described the charge that he led a terrorist
group as "tragi-comic". The case against him revolves around
websites set up by the military to run anti-government
propaganda.