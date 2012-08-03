Turkey ex-army chief voices concern at coup war game

* Former commander said war game went too far
* Alleged plot referred to plans to bomb mosques
* Case illustrates military's fall from grace
By Ece Toksabay
SILIVRI, Turkey, Aug 3 A former Turkish military
chief told a court on Friday that a 2003 war game, which
prosecutors say was part of a coup plot, had gone too far in
using real politicians' names and that he had raised his
concerns at the time.
The war game scenario, played out at a barracks in Istanbul
in March 2003, is central to prosecution evidence in a case
against 364 officers accused of seeking to topple the
Islamist-rooted government of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan.
General Hilmi Ozkok was head of NATO's second largest armed
forces between 2002 and 2006. At the time there was widespread
concern in Turkey's secularist establishment, including the
military, that Erdogan's AK party had a secret Islamist agenda.
The "Sledgehammer" plot is alleged to have included plans to
bomb historic mosques in Istanbul and trigger conflict with
Greece to pave the way for an army takeover. It also included
the 2003 war game scenario.
"In the most dangerous scenario, I learned that real names
of politicians were used, and the war game went beyond its
purpose with real names," Ozkok said in the second day of his
witness testimony at the trial of the Ergenekon conspiracy, a
separate alleged coup plot.
"I raised it with the land forces commander at the time,"
Ozkok told the courtroom in Silivri, west of Istanbul, where
hundreds of the conspiracy defendants are held on remand in a
high-security jail.
In acting out the war game, officers used the names of
several Istanbul district mayors to be replaced in the case of
military intervention. Other former commanders have previously
said the use of real names was improper.
Defendants say the scenario did not constitute a coup plot.
NATIONALIST NETWORK
The trials of the alleged conspiracies are the latest twist
in a power struggle between the AK Party and a military that
staged three coups between 1960-1980 and pressured an
Islamist-led government to resign in 1997.
The army issued a memorandum ordering the government to
protect secularism in 2007 -- a move which backfired and gave
the AK Party the upper hand.
Ozkok is the third former general staff chief to testify in
trials of the alleged conspiracies against Erdogan.
One of his successors, Ilker Basbug, is among 273 defendants
accused of links to Ergenekon, which prosecutors say was a
nationalist network intent on unseating the government. MPs,
academics and journalists are also among the accused.
During questioning, Ozkok spoke positively about Basbug,
chief of staff between 2008 and 2010, saying he had "benefited
greatly" from his work.
On Thursday, Ozkok revealed that unease about the government
had led one commander to raise the idea of issuing a written
warning to it in 2003. He said alleged coup plot plans had been
brought to his attention at the time, but he did not act as he
was unsure of their authenticity.
Public enthusiasm for the judiciary's moves against the
alleged plotters has waned in recent years amid growing
suspicion in some quarters that the investigations were being
used to stifle political dissent.
A crowd of around 100 spectators applauded General Basbug
when he arrived in court on Friday, only his second appearance
in recent months. He waved back and smiled at the group, which
included relatives and former comrades.
The next hearing has been scheduled for Aug 6, but the trial
is currently in limbo. Defence lawyers have boycotted its
closing stages because of the judges' refusal to hear testimony
questioning the authenticity of evidence allegedly gleaned from
confiscated computer files.