Turkish ruling party set to replace Davutoglu at congress - sources

ANKARA May 4 Turkey's ruling party will hold an
extraordinary congress in the coming weeks at which Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is not planning to run for the
leadership, senior party officials said on Wednesday.
Divisions between President Tayyip Erdogan and his successor
Davutoglu, whom he appointed in 2014, have emerged publicly in
recent weeks over issues ranging from relations with Europe to
the detention of government critics, hitting investor sentiment.
One party official said the congress would be held as soon
as May 21 and no later than June 6, the first day of the Islamic
holy month of Ramadan.
