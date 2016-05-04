Turkish ruling party set to replace Davutoglu at congress - sources

ANKARA May 4 Turkey's ruling party will hold an extraordinary congress in the coming weeks at which Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu is not planning to run for the leadership, senior party officials said on Wednesday.

Divisions between President Tayyip Erdogan and his successor Davutoglu, whom he appointed in 2014, have emerged publicly in recent weeks over issues ranging from relations with Europe to the detention of government critics, hitting investor sentiment.

One party official said the congress would be held as soon as May 21 and no later than June 6, the first day of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)