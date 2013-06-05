RPT-Property investors wary of Turkey before riots

By Tom Bill
LONDON, June 4 A protest against plans to fell
trees for a development near Istanbul's Taksim Square, the
precursor to five days of rioting, reflects the scarcity of open
space in Turkey's largest city, thanks to rampant construction.
Broader anti-government sentiment has fuelled the violent
protest after a police crackdown on the peaceful demonstration,
which won't help Turkey's appeal to global property investors
already wary of its chaotic planning system and unappealing
leasing market.
Although Turkey received its second investment-grade credit
rating last month and construction is booming, international
capital from real estate investors has been thin on the ground,
though transaction data is limited in what is still a relatively
opaque property market.
"There have been riots in other countries, but Turkey is
different because it comes on top of other issues," said an
investor at a fund with more than 5 billion euros ($6.5 billion)
of European property under management.
The decision to bulldoze a handful of trees in Gezi Park is
part of plans to pedestrianise the adjacent Taksim Square and
build yet another shopping centre and luxury flats.
Parts of Turkey are already "overbuilt", said Murat Ergin,
managing director of Istanbul real estate agent Kuzeybati.
Istanbul has 2 million square metres of mall space under
construction, dwarfing the 1.3 million total mustered by 60
Western European cities tracked by consultants CBRE.
Only Chinese cities Chengdu and Tianjin have more.
Lax controls have created a beggar-my-neighbour building
spree as bigger new malls muscle out older rivals.
The Trump Towers, Sapphire and Carousel malls have all
suffered as newer buildings sprouted up nearby, a trend that has
contributed to the closure of 24 shopping centres in Turkey over
the last two years.
"The thinking is if you can build a five-storey mall that's
worth more than a one-storey car showroom, then you will always
build the mall," said a property expert at a global consultancy.
BRAVE PIONEERS
Foreign institutions looking for a secure rental income
stream would also think twice before investing in Turkish office
space, since there is not much of a local market base. Office
blocks are a common investment for funds in major European
cities, but in Turkey they are typically owned by the builder,
sold off floor by floor or sold to the tenant.
"It's slightly chicken and egg, because with no buyers,
local developers can't generate the profits needed to build
investment grade assets," said a second property source familiar
with Turkish market.
Despite the obstacles, a few brave investors have led the
way with mall investments, buoyed by a young population of
consumers aspiring to European shopping habits, which has
resulted in the number of Turkish malls growing from 46 to about
300 since 2000.
Investment yields, or the rental income as a percentage of
the property's value, reflect the investment risks of Turkey and
appeal to those seeking higher returns.
Yields are at a relatively attractive level of about 8
percent for the best retail properties in Istanbul versus 3
percent in London's West End, 4 percent in Paris or about 4.5
percent in the major German cities.
Investors that have bought Turkish retail property include
the Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and U.S. private equity
giant Blackstone, which bought three Turkish malls from
Dutch company Redevco last year.
Blackstone has also bought about half of the debt of Dutch
mall developer Multi Corp in a move that could enable the
private equity giant to take control of the company, which has a
string of shopping centres across Turkey.
Time will tell if fortune favours the brave.
"Turkey is not easy to get into, but if Blackstone are there
now it's for a good reason," the second source said.