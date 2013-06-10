REFILE-UPDATE 2-Turkish leader Erdogan to meet Istanbul protesters

* Thousands still occupy central Istanbul park
* Erdogan blasts speculators, unnerves markets
* President Gul approves bill on banning alcohol
By Gulsen Solaker
ANKARA, June 10 Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
has agreed to meet on Wednesday with leaders of the movement
whose peaceful protests in Istanbul spiralled into a wave of
anti-government demonstrations across Turkey.
Erdogan has repeatedly dismissed the protesters as
"capulcular", or riff-raff. But Deputy Prime Minister Bulent
Arinc said on Monday leaders of the Gezi Park Platform group had
asked to meet him in an effort to end unrest in which police
have blasted demonstrators with tear gas and water cannon.
"They asked to meet the prime minister and he agreed to meet
with the organisers," Arinc told reporters in Ankara.
The group takes its name from a park in a corner of
Istanbul's Taksim Square. A campaign against government plans to
develop the park in turned into a show of defiance against
Erdogan and the ruling AK Party.
The protests have shaken the predominanty Muslim country's
image as a stable democracy in a turbulent region and as a
vibrant emerging market for investors. Three people have been
killed and about 5,000 hurt.
The violent police action has drawn criticism from the West
and Erdogan has increasingly accused foreign forces of trying to
aggravate the troubles.
A core of protesters on Monday showed little sign of easing
their occupation of Taksim Square after Erdogan warned his
patience may run out.
Many are camped out in tents and they control a large area
around the square, with approach roads barricaded by masonry,
paving stones and steel rods. Police have withdrawn completely
from the area, water cannon kept hundreds of metres away by the
side of the Bosphorus waterway.
"We want life on the square to return to normal," said Eyup
Muhcu, head of the Chamber of Architects and part of the Taksim
Solidarity Platform. "We are ready for dialogue...but the prime
minister's remarks indicate he is not open to dialogue," he
said, speaking before the Wednesday meeting was announced.
In a move that might add to discontent among secular Turks,
President Abdullah Gul approved a bill that scales back the sale
and consumption of alcohol.
Turkey has a secular constitution but the Islamist-rooted AK
party has come under fire for undermining the separation of
state and religion. Critics accuse Erdogan and the party of
trying to interfere in their lives.
The bill, passed by parliament last month, bans alcohol
producers from sponsoring events and venues where alcohol is
sold and consumed. It also prohibits the public display of
alcoholic drinks and requires health warnings on packaging.
MARKETS HIT
Erdogan also criticised speculators after the stock market
fell almost 15 percent last week.
"Those who attempt to sink the bourse, you will collapse...
If we catch your speculation, we will choke you. No matter who
you are, we will choke you," he said.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets at Standard Bank, said
his comments marked an about-turn for an administration that
valued foreign investment and had been sensitive to markets.
"That era now seems to have ended and the administration
appears set on a collision course with foreign investors and
with markets," Ash said.
Ratings agency Moody's said prolonged uncertainty could hit
tourism revenues and slow investment in Turkey's capital
markets.
The cost of insuring Turkish debt against default rose to
the highest since the end of October 2012 on Monday, according
to data from Markit, although it remained far from crisis level.
Stocks fell further and the lira weakened.