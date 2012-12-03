Russia's InterRao to buy Turkish power plant

ISTANBUL Dec 3 State-controlled Russian energy
group InterRao expects to complete the purchase of a
power station in Turkey this year, the company said on Monday
during a visit to Ankara by President Vladimir Putin.
InterRao is looking to buy the Turkish subsidiary of U.S.
company AEI that owns 90 percent of the 478-megawatt Trakya
power plant, located 100 km from Istanbul. Houston-based AEI is
in the process of winding up its operations.
"We have reached a tentative agreement with all shareholders
and plan to close the deal to buy the Trakya power station in
Turkey by the end of the year," said InterRao spokesman Anton
Nazarov.
Sources familiar with the matter say the deal had been held
up for months amid tensions between Moscow and Ankara over the
Syrian conflict, with Turkish government approval the last major
hurdle left to clear.
The Energy Ministry said the cost of the deal would not
exceed $100 million. AEI could not be reached for comment.
Trakya is a combined-cycle combustion turbine generator
built in 1999 that can run either on natural gas or diesel oil.