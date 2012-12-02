版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 2日 星期日 20:22 BJT

Russia willing to up winter gas flow to Turkey if requested

KARASU, Turkey Dec 2 Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday Russia would be willing to increase its gas supplies to Turkey this winter if requested by Ankara and an agreement was reached.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to the Turkish Black Sea town of Karasu east of Istanbul, Novak said Russia had upped winter gas flow to Turkey in the past and that "if needed and a joint agreement was reached, it is possible to do this again."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐