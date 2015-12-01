Russia working on basis of Turkish Stream going ahead - econ minister

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
* Says J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Dec 1 Russia has not yet taken a decision on financing for the Turkish Stream gas and a nuclear power plant due to be built in Turkey and is working on the basis that they will go ahead, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukaev said on Tuesday.
"The government has not frozen these projects," Ulyukaev told a news conference after tripartite talks over a planned EU-Ukraine trade deal.
"There have been no decisions at this stage on suspending, freezing or ending financing for these projects so we are working on the assumptions that they will be carried out."
Russia's commitment to the Turkish Stream project has been case into doubt after Turkey shot down an Russian air force jet. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iJcJJx) Further company coverage:
* Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: