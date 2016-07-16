First delivery of Airbus A320neo to Pegasus postponed after Turkish coup bid

PARIS, July 16 The first delivery of a new
version of Airbus's A320 jet to Pegasus Airlines has been
postponed following the thwarted coup attempt in Turkey, the
European planemaker said on Saturday.
Turkey's leading budget carrier had been scheduled to take
delivery of the first revamped A320neo powered by CFM engines on
July 19.
"Due to the terrible and unforeseen circumstances in Turkey,
we came to a mutual decision with the Pegasus management to
postpone the delivery ceremony for the first CFM-powered
A320neo," an Airbus spokesman said by email.
Airbus did not set a new date.
CFM is a joint venture between General Electric and
France's Safran.
(Writing by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey)