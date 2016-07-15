All flights from Istanbul's Ataturk airport cancelled - Reuters witness

ISTANBUL, July 15 All flights from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport have been cancelled, a Reuters witness said on Friday, citing a pilot, after the military said it had taken control of the government.

Turkey's armed forces said on Friday they had taken power in the country to protect the democratic order and to maintain human rights. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by David Dolan)