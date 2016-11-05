UPDATE 1-Shots fired at Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, two men detained - TV

(Adds details, background)
ISTANBUL Nov 6 Turkish authorities briefly
barred cars from entering and leaving Istanbul's main Ataturk
Airport on Sunday after police fired shots when a motorcycle
refused an order to stop, CNN Turk said.
One of two men aboard the motorcycle was wounded and
detained and the second was apprehended by police after a
pursuit, the private broadcaster reported. No police or
civilians were reported hurt.
In June, suicide bombers suspected of belonging to Islamic
State killed 41 people and wounded some 240 others with gunfire
and explosives at the airport.
The latest incident did not affect flights at Ataturk,
Europe's third-busiest airport, the channel reported. Ataturk is
the hub of state-run carrier Turkish Airlines.
It was not immediately clear why the police ordered the men
to stop.
On Friday, a car bomb detonated in the mainly Kurdish city
of Diyarbakir, killing 11 people and wounding at least 100.
Officials blamed the autonomy-seeking Kurdistan Workers Party
(PKK), although Islamic State claimed responsibility for the
attack, according to the group's Amaq news agency.
Kurdish militants, Islamic State radicals and far leftists
have all staged attacks on civilians in Turkey in recent years.
