Conspiracy theories flourish after Turkey's failed coup

* Erdogan may capitalise on conspiracy theory frenzy
* Newspapers, Turks view America with suspicion again
* U.S.-based cleric seen as pawn in elaborate plot
By Michael Georgy and Mert Ozkan
ISTANBUL/ANKARA, July 27 Turkey's failed coup
was financed by the CIA and directed by a retired U.S. army
general using a cell in Afghanistan, said one Turkish
pro-government newspaper. CIA agents used an island hotel off
Istanbul as a nerve centre for the plot, said another.
Turks are churning out conspiracy theories about who helped
orchestrate the abortive military coup that nearly toppled
President Tayyip Erdogan, with the United States - a close NATO
ally but a traditional object of suspicion - top of the list.
"The coup was directed by this man," said a front-page
headline in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper, alongside a
photo of retired U.S. Army General John F. Campbell, the last
commander of NATO-led forces in Afghanistan and before that the
34th vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army.
It said the failed coup had been financed by the CIA via
Nigeria's United Bank for Africa, and that two
Afghan-based Turkish generals detained in Dubai on Tuesday were
part of Campbell's cell of plotters.
UBA on Wednesday denied involvement and said the accusations
were "clearly false". Campbell told the Wall Street Journal that
the allegations were "absolutely ridiculous" and Washington has
dismissed claims of U.S. involvement as absurd.
Erdogan has blamed U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen
for masterminding the attempted coup, which killed more than 240
people as rogue soldiers commandeered fighter jets, helicopters
and tanks, and has called on Washington to extradite him.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of building a "parallel structure" in
the judiciary, education system, media and military in a bid to
overthrow him, a charge the 75-year-old cleric denies. A poll on
Tuesday showed two thirds of Turks believe Gulen was behind the
coup plot, though only 3.8 percent blamed the United States.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim has said any country that
stands by the cleric would be considered at war with Turkey.
Labour Minister Suleyman Soylu said a day after the coup bid
that it was clear "America is behind it", though Erdogan's
spokesman later said he had spoken "in the heat of the moment".
Washington has said it will only extradite Gulen if Turkey
provides evidence of wrongdoing.
For Erdogan's fervent supporters, such apparent reluctance
is further evidence of U.S. complicity.
"I know that the United States has a finger in this. I know
that this is a play put on by the United States, Israel and the
United Kingdom," said Ahmet Demirci, among the dozens of people
to have gathered in solidarity outside Erdogan's palace night
after night since the July 15 coup attempt.
"That dishonest man, Fethullah Gulen is their pawn."
Older Turks recall past coups. Many see evidence that the
United States backed a 1980 coup, at the height of the Cold War,
citing reports that the CIA station chief in Ankara cabled
Washington to say "our boys did it".
Mystery still shrouds modern Turkey's first coup in 1960
which overthrew a pro-American prime minister but was led by a
U.S.-trained officer.
One newspaper published a photograph of a hotel it
identified as a nerve centre for CIA agents it said helped hatch
the coup plot this month.
"The CIA was at work in this hotel that night," the headline
in the pro-government Sabah newspaper said, above a photo of the
Splendid Hotel on Buyukada, the largest of a group of islands in
the Marmara sea just off Istanbul.
The paper said a group of 17 people, mostly foreigners,
checked in at the hotel on the day of the coup attempt. It said
the hotel was used as a headquarters for the British army during
its occupation of Istanbul in 1919.
CONSOLIDATING POWER
A successful overthrow of Erdogan, who has run the country
of about 80 million people since 2003, could have sent Turkey
spiralling into conflict. The intrigue in the aftermath is
helping justify a wide crackdown, analysts say, with more than
60,000 soldiers, police, civil servants and other officials
detained, suspended or under investigation.
"This has helped him strengthen his position," said Andrew
Finkel, a journalist and political analyst based in Turkey since
1989. "He is doing what he does best, consolidating power."
Conspiracy theories have spiced up Turkish crises for
decades amid the struggle between Islamists and secularists to
shape the country, with superpower America often accused of
fuelling the fire. Erdogan blamed foreign powers for stirring up
nationwide anti-government protests three years ago.
Sometimes the perceived enemy is less formidable.
During contentious local elections in 2014, seen as a
referendum on Erdogan's rule, power cuts disrupted the count.
Turkey's energy minister blamed a cat, saying it had walked into
a transformer unit, drawing ridicule from social media users who
portrayed a "cat lobby" threatening the government.
In 2013, authorities detained a bird on suspicion it was
spying for Israel, but freed it after X-rays showed it was not
embedded with surveillance equipment, local newspapers said.
Nevertheless, Turks take their conspiracies seriously and
the latest tensions are providing fresh material.
Gulen lives in a secluded compound in Pennsylvania's Pocono
Mountains. But Erdogan has good reason to worry about the
reclusive cleric's reach inside Turkey.
In 2013, his followers in the police and judiciary opened a
corruption probe into business associates of Erdogan, then prime
minister, who denounced the investigations as a foreign plot.
"Why don't they hand him over? Why do they keep making
insinuations? He (Gulen) lives there. Don't you think this is an
apparent indicator? This is the impression people have," said
Erdogan supporter Ayhan Onkibar outside the presidential palace.
"Why does he live in the United States? These are details we
notice."
(Additional reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, Melih Aslan and
David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Anna Willard)