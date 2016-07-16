UPDATE 4-Flights diverted, canceled as coup attempt unfolds in Turkey

(Adds passenger and Turkish airlines comment, paragraphs 5-6,
10-11)
By Jeffrey Dastin
July 15 Airlines diverted flights en route to
Turkey and canceled departures from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport
as a coup attempt unfolded on Friday, pitting Turkey's military
against supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan.
A Reuters witness heard a loud explosion at Ataturk Airport.
Television images showed tanks parked in front, while scores of
people gathered in Istanbul and capital city Ankara to show
their support for the elected government.
Government officials insisted that a small group within the
military was behind the attempted coup, while army officials
claimed to have seized power.
"My Family are stuck in Istanbul airport and have no idea
what is happening," Twitter user Fatti (@Rubynapanahi) said.
"What is going on with the world."
Cynthia Wee (@Its_A_Cyn), stranded with her family at
Ataturk Airport, told Reuters on Twitter that airport workers
were advising crowds to stay away from windows. She heard
shouting and saw bits of a ceiling falling down, she said in
another post.
The "situation is quite tense here," she said.
European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said all
flights arriving at Ataturk Airport were being diverted. Flight
tracking website FlightAware.com so far listed 138 canceled
departures for Friday and Saturday.
The crisis follows a series of bombings that have hit Turkey
this year, including a suicide attack in June that killed 45
people at Istanbul's main airport. They have weighed on
international travel to the country.
A British Airways flight to Istanbul on Friday
night diverted to Sofia, Bulgaria, and a Lufthansa
flight to Istanbul returned to its origin in Frankfurt, company
spokeswomen said.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said all U.S.-bound
flights from Istanbul that were in the air prior to the
airport's closing would be allowed to land in the United States
as planned. Turkish Airlines did not immediately comment but
said on Twitter it condemned the attempted coup.
With reports of gunfire in the streets, governments from the
United States to the United Kingdom and Mexico called on their
citizens in Turkey to seek shelter.
"Things will be fluid for some time and all people can do is
wait it out," said Bruce McIndoe, chief executive of travel risk
consultancy iJET. McIndoe said his firm had received calls from
clients and their employees based in Turkey seeking advice.
As of July 2, international flight bookings to Istanbul for
trips in the second half of the year were down 36 percent from a
year ago, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on its
website.
Arrivals from the Americas and Asia-Pacific were down 45
percent, according to ForwardKeys. Bombings in Istanbul led to
progressively sharper declines in bookings in the past six
months, it said.
(Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by
Michele Gershberg, Andrew Hay and Paul Tait)