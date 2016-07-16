UPDATE 4-Flights diverted, canceled as coup attempt unfolds in Turkey

(Adds passenger and Turkish airlines comment, paragraphs 5-6, 10-11)

By Jeffrey Dastin

July 15 Airlines diverted flights en route to Turkey and canceled departures from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport as a coup attempt unfolded on Friday, pitting Turkey's military against supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan.

A Reuters witness heard a loud explosion at Ataturk Airport. Television images showed tanks parked in front, while scores of people gathered in Istanbul and capital city Ankara to show their support for the elected government.

Government officials insisted that a small group within the military was behind the attempted coup, while army officials claimed to have seized power.

"My Family are stuck in Istanbul airport and have no idea what is happening," Twitter user Fatti (@Rubynapanahi) said. "What is going on with the world."

Cynthia Wee (@Its_A_Cyn), stranded with her family at Ataturk Airport, told Reuters on Twitter that airport workers were advising crowds to stay away from windows. She heard shouting and saw bits of a ceiling falling down, she said in another post.

The "situation is quite tense here," she said.

European air traffic control agency Eurocontrol said all flights arriving at Ataturk Airport were being diverted. Flight tracking website FlightAware.com so far listed 138 canceled departures for Friday and Saturday.

The crisis follows a series of bombings that have hit Turkey this year, including a suicide attack in June that killed 45 people at Istanbul's main airport. They have weighed on international travel to the country.

A British Airways flight to Istanbul on Friday night diverted to Sofia, Bulgaria, and a Lufthansa flight to Istanbul returned to its origin in Frankfurt, company spokeswomen said.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said all U.S.-bound flights from Istanbul that were in the air prior to the airport's closing would be allowed to land in the United States as planned. Turkish Airlines did not immediately comment but said on Twitter it condemned the attempted coup.

With reports of gunfire in the streets, governments from the United States to the United Kingdom and Mexico called on their citizens in Turkey to seek shelter.

"Things will be fluid for some time and all people can do is wait it out," said Bruce McIndoe, chief executive of travel risk consultancy iJET. McIndoe said his firm had received calls from clients and their employees based in Turkey seeking advice.

As of July 2, international flight bookings to Istanbul for trips in the second half of the year were down 36 percent from a year ago, travel data analysis company ForwardKeys said on its website.

Arrivals from the Americas and Asia-Pacific were down 45 percent, according to ForwardKeys. Bombings in Istanbul led to progressively sharper declines in bookings in the past six months, it said. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Michele Gershberg, Andrew Hay and Paul Tait)