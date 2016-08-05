UPDATE 5-Turkey's Erdogan vows to cut off revenues of Gulen-linked businesses

* Erdogan says Gulen network strong in business
* Vows to choke off "nests of terrorism"
* Foreign firms in Turkey concerned by events
* EU politicians nervous about scale of crackdown
(Adds Gulen statement, paragraphs 5-6, and Turkey sends
documents on Gulen to U.S., paragraph 25)
By Daren Butler and Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, Aug 4 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
vowed on Thursday to choke off businesses linked to the
U.S.-based cleric he blames for an attempted coup, describing
his schools, firms and charities as "nests of terrorism" and
promising no mercy in rooting them out.
Business is the arena in which the network of the cleric,
Fethullah Gulen, is still the strongest, Erdogan said in a
speech from his palace broadcast live. Those who "financed the
shooters" would be treated like the coup plotters themselves, he
said.
Erdogan accuses Gulen of harnessing an extensive network of
schools, charities and businesses, built up in Turkey and abroad
over decades, to infiltrate state institutions and build a
"parallel structure" that aimed to take over the country.
An Istanbul court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant for
the cleric for allegedly "giving the instructions" for the coup
attempt, the latest of several warrants issued against him in
recent years on charges including running a criminal network.
The 75-year-old cleric denies the allegations, and he
denounced the arrest warrant.
"It is well documented that the Turkish court system is
without judicial independence, so this warrant is yet another
example of President Erdogan's drive for authoritarianism and
away from democracy," Gulen said in a statement.
More than 60,000 people in the military, judiciary, civil
service and education have been detained, suspended or placed
under investigation for alleged links to Gulen's "Hizmet"
(Service) movement since the July 15 coup, prompting fears among
Western allies and rights groups of a witch hunt.
"They have nothing to do with a religious community, they
are a fully-fledged terrorist organisation. ... This cancer is
different, this virus has spread everywhere," Erdogan told heads
of chambers of commerce and bourses attending his speech.
"The business world is where they are the strongest. We will
cut off all business links, all revenues of Gulen-linked
business. We are not going to show anyone any mercy," he said,
describing the detentions so far as just the tip of the iceberg.
BUSINESS CRACKDOWN
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania
since 1999, has denied plotting against the state and has
condemned the coup attempt, in which rogue soldiers commandeered
war planes, helicopters and tanks, bombing parliament and
seizing bridges in a bid to seize power.
More than 230 people were killed, excluding soldiers who
were involved in the coup attempt. Many of the dead were
civilians.
Before the failed coup, the Turkish authorities had already
seized Islamic lender Bank Asya, taken over or closed several
media companies and detained businessmen on allegations of
funding the cleric's movement.
Although the bulk of the purges in the wake of the putsch
have been in the security forces, judiciary and public sector,
private firms have also been affected.
The head of research at a brokerage had his licence revoked
over a report to investors analysing the coup plot, while
Turkish Airlines, arguably the country's most
recognised brand, has fired 211 staff over alleged Hizmet links.
The chairman and several executives from Boydak Holding, a
prominent family-run conglomerate with interests from furniture
to energy, have also been detained, as has the chief of Turkey's
biggest petrochemicals firm Petkim.
"KEEPING A COOL HEAD"
The coup fallout risks affecting some multinational firms
operating in Turkey, including delaying investment decisions.
German energy group EWE, which employs around 700 people in
Turkey, said around a dozen managers had left its subsidiary in
recent days. A spokesman declined to give a reason but said the
company, while not questioning its engagement with Turkey, was
monitoring the political and economic situation very carefully.
The chief executive of Siemens, Joe Kaeser, told
reporters on Thursday he had summoned the head of the group's
Turkish operations to a supervisory board meeting a day earlier
to get a first-hand account of events inside the country.
The German industrial group employs 3,000 people in Turkey.
"It's a question of keeping a cool head and keeping an eye
on how things develop, because things are developing which are
not really desirable in a modern democracy," Kaeser told a
conference call to discuss the company's earnings.
Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkey would introduce a
package of reforms to encourage investment including removing
some taxes, as the government looks to shore up confidence. But
investors remain cautious.
"Investment plans are being put on ice. Given the current
emergency legislation new investment is not advisable," said
Anton Boerner, head of Germany's BGA trade association, adding
concern about Turkey's credit ratings had also made investment
more expensive.
Germany is the biggest foreign investor in Turkey with
investments totalling more than 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion)
since 1980, according to the German foreign ministry.
STRAINS IN RELATIONS
The coup and its aftermath have strained Turkey's relations
with the United States, which has said it will not extradite
Gulen unless Turkey provides evidence of his wrongdoing, and
Europe, some of whose politicians have raised concern that
Erdogan is using events to further tighten his grip on power.
The United States is evaluating new documents sent by Turkey
to push for Gulen's extradition, a State Department spokesman
said on Thursday.
Turkey's EU affairs minister criticised comments by Austrian
Chancellor Christian Kern suggesting talks on Turkey joining the
European Union should be broken off, saying the EU's founding
values remain a reference for Ankara.
Kern said on Wednesday he would start a discussion among
European heads of government to quit talks on Turkish accession
because of its democratic and economic deficits.
"It's disturbing that his statements are similar to those of
the far right. ... Criticism is surely a democratic right but
there has to be a difference between criticising Turkey and
being against Turkey," EU minister Omer Celik told reporters.
A senior EU official involved in accession talks with Turkey
said Kern's comments were "too early" and part of "the domestic
debate" in Austria, where the far-right Freedom Party attracts
around a third of votes in opinion polls. But he did not
entirely dismiss them.
"The EU should not, obviously, pursue the road of ending the
accession talks with Turkey, but we will have to if Turkey keeps
sliding into semi-authoritarianism," the official said.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in
remarks published on Thursday that it would be counterproductive
to freeze accession talks, but said Turkey is currently unfit to
become an EU member.
The purges of Gulen's suspected followers this week extended
to the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey
(Tubitak) and have also included private and military hospitals,
which are now under the supervision of the health ministry.
The number of staff purged at Turkey's Football Federation
rose to more than 110 on Thursday, while four actors and two
directors at municipal theatres in Istanbul were also suspended,
according to broadcaster NTV.
(Additional reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu in Istanbul, Shadia
Nasralla in Vienna, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels, Georgina
Prodhan and Caroline Copley in Frankfurt, Joseph Nasr in Berlin,
and Eric Beech in Washington; Writing by Nick Tattersall;
Editing by Peter Graff and Leslie Adler)