UPDATE 1-Suspected Kurdish militants fire rockets at Turkey's Diyarbakir airport -media

ISTANBUL Aug 28 Suspected Kurdish militants
fired rockets at the airport in Turkey's main southeastern city
of Diyarbakir on Saturday, sending passengers and staff
scrambling for shelter, Dogan news agency said, but there were
no immediate reports of casualties.
Four rockets were fired at a police checkpoint outside the
VIP lounge, and passengers and staff were taken inside the
terminal building for safety, the private news agency said. The
attack happened not long before midnight (2100 GMT) on Saturday.
Broadcaster NTV said the rockets landed on wasteland nearby.
There were no casualties and no disruption to flights,
Diyarbakir governor Huseyin Aksoy told the news channel.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
Diyarbakir is the main city in Turkey's largely Kurdish
southeast, where Kurdish militants have waged a three-decade
insurgency. The attack comes days after Turkey launched a
military incursion into Syria aimed at driving back Islamic
State and preventing territorial gains by Kurdish fighters.
Rebels supported by Turkey fought Kurdish-backed forces in
northern Syria on Saturday, and Ankara said it had launched air
strikes against both Kurdish militia fighters and Islamic State.
Turkey fears Kurdish militia fighters will fill the void as
Islamic State is pushed back. It wants to stop Kurdish forces
gaining control of a continuous stretch of Syrian territory on
its frontier, which it fears could deepen the insurgency by
Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants on its own soil.
Diyarbakir airport largely handles domestic flights and is
served by carriers including Turkish Airlines.
The PKK, which first took up arms against the Turkish state
in 1984, is considered a terrorist organisation by Ankara, the
United States and the European Union. A ceasefire collapsed just
over a year ago, and violence has since surged.
