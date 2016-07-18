United States lifts ban on Turkish Airlines flights -CNN Turk

BRIEF-Dealnet closes acquisition of consumer finance receivable portfolio
* Dealnet closes acquisition of $29 million consumer finance receivable portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, July 18 The United States lifted its ban on Turkish Airlines flights to the United States on Monday, broadcaster CNN Turk reported.
The ban, which included both direct flights and those from a third country, went into effect after a failed coup over the weekend in which a faction of the military attempted to overthrow the Turkish government. The coup crumbled on Saturday as supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan answered his call and took to the streets in defiance of the coup plotters.
Shares of Turkish Airlines tumbled 12.6 percent on Monday, logging their biggest one-day drop since 2013. (Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Gareth Jones)
* McEwen Mining reports 2016 full year and Q4 production results
LONDON, Jan 16 Investors sold sterling and stocks in Europe and Asia on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain's departure from the European Union and the policies of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump curbed appetite for risk.