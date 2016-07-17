Life back to normal in Turkey, prime minister Yildirim says

BRIEF-TransMontaigne Partners announces increase in quarterly distribution
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
ANKARA, July 17 Life in Turkey is back to normal after a failed coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday, saying the central bank, capital markets board, banking system and stock exchange were all functional.
He made the comments in a speech broadcast live on television. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* TransMontaigne Partners L.P. announces increase in quarterly distribution
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth