2016年 7月 17日

Life back to normal in Turkey, prime minister Yildirim says

ANKARA, July 17 Life in Turkey is back to normal after a failed coup attempt, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday, saying the central bank, capital markets board, banking system and stock exchange were all functional.

He made the comments in a speech broadcast live on television. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan. Editing by Jane Merriman)

