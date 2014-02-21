Turkish PM Erdogan says $3.5 bln Sikorsky helicopter deal signed

ISTANBUL Feb 21 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan said on Friday a deal had been signed with United
Technologies Corp's Sikorsky unit for a general purpose
helicopter order worth $3.5 billion.
"We signed another signature today. We took a $3.5 billion
step today regarding general purpose helicopters," Erdogan said
during a ceremony at an air base in the central province of
Konya.
Turkey agreed to buy 109 helicopters from Sikorsky in 2011.
The helicopters will be assembled in Turkey. The main contractor
is Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) with components to be
supplied by Sikorsky, Aselsan and other Turkish companies.