Syrians cower in Turkish camp as bullets and fear draw closer

* Refugees say fighting has come within yards of their camp
* Stray bullets have injured two refugees and two workers
* Refugees say they looked on as army killed a rebel
By Erika Solomon and Evrim Ergin
KILIS, Turkey, April 11 Syrian refugees
sheltering in containers at a Turkish refugee camp at the border
town of Kilis have spoken of their terror after troops loyal to
President Bashar al-Assad shot dead a rebel fighter within yards
of their encampment.
Fleeing a year-long crackdown on anyone who opposes the
government, the refugees had hoped to find sanctuary just inside
the Turkish border. But instead, on the eve of a U.N.-backed
ceasefire, they say the bloodshed they were seeking to escape
has come to their doorstep, spreading fear and the occasional
stray bullet among thousands of men, women and children.
"The last two nights we've been right next to the fighting,"
said 26-year old Tarek, who fled the town of Jisr al-shughur
nine months ago.
"As soon as people in the camp hear a gunshot now, they dive
to the floor. People on the side closest to the border go hide
in the homes of those on the farther side of the camp."
The fighting continued to rage on Wednesday evening, he
said.
"We couldn't see the fighters because it is dark. But we
could hear heavy gunfire and I saw red tracers in the sky."
Stray bullets from clashes between the army and the rebels
ripped through the camp on Monday, injuring two refugees and two
workers, provoking a furious response from Ankara, which is
sheltering around 25,000 Syrians in camps dotted along the
border.
"The atmosphere in the camp is really tense," said another
refugee, 25-year-old Ibrahim, also from Jisr al-shughur.
"What is frightening is how close the Syrian army is getting
to our camps, we can look through the fence and see them out
there. Obviously for people fleeing the regime that is the last
thing you want to see at night," added the scrawny young man
with a long black beard.
Refugees at the Kilis camp said they had shouted "you dogs,
you dogs of Bashar" as they watched two Syrian soldiers loyal to
Assad run towards an object in the tall grass outside the camp,
shoot at it with machine guns, and then pull what looked like a
bullet-proof vest from a body.
The body, that of a wounded rebel who had tried to crawl
over the border to safety, was still lying there in no man's
land, Tarek said, a grim warning of the risks such fighters
face.
"They didn't just shoot him dead, they humiliated and kicked
him and left his body," he said, showing video footage he had
filmed then uploaded to a laptop with him in the camp.
"Its becoming like this all the time, we don't expect
anything different tonight," he added.
CAMP DANGER
Kilis Governor Yusuf Odabas told reporters two days of
clashes had killed three people and injured 25. If fighting
continued, the authorities would step up security and close the
camp, he said.
But refugees, who were previously able to leave the camp
freely if accompanied by a Turkish minder, said access to and
from the site was now much more tightly controlled.
Outside the tall metal barriers surrounding the camp a dozen
women and children lay on blankets with bags of clothes. They
said they had moved from another camp at Reyhanli to try and
join their families at Kilis.
"Now we are stuck, we don't know where to go. Most of our
family is already in Kilis so we will wait here. I don't care
about the fighting I want to be with my family. If we can't move
where will we go, back to Bashar?" said one woman.
Syria has promised to observe a U.N.-backed ceasefire
starting on Thursday, but its forces kept up fierce attacks on
opposition neighbourhoods in the hours before the deadline.