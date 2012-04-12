Turkey says Annan Syria plan not implemented

ANKARA, April 12 Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday U.N. and Arab League envoy Kofi Annan's six-point peace plan, which among other points demands the withdrawal of troops and heavy weapons from towns, had so far not been implemented.

"There is a six-point plan in the open presented by Annan. I do not think this six-point plan has been implemented. There is nothing like this out there," Erdogan told a news conference in the Turkish capital.