UPDATE 1-Turkish F-16 maker TAI plans IPO in 2013 -sources

By Seda Sezer and Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, March 2 Turkish Aerospace
Industries Inc (TAI), which supplies F-16 warplanes and other
military aircraft, plans to hold an initial public offering in
2013, three sources with knowledge of the firm's plans told
Reuters.
"This is a sizeable deal. We are talking about a valuation
of a couple of billion dollars," one of the sources said.
Ankara-based TAI was established to co-produce General
Dynamics/Lockheed Martin's F-16 aircraft for the Turkish
Air Force in 1984. TAI's current shareholders are the Turkish
Armed Forces Foundation, the Undersecretariat for Defence and
the Turkish Aeronautical Association.
Another source said the process was in its early stages and
it was uncertain how much of a stake would be sold.
The company has hired Is Investment to manage the process,
the sources said.
Turkey has been campaigning for companies to hold IPOs in
the last couple of years as part of a plan to expand its capital
markets to support the growing economy.
Turkish gross domestic product surged more than 8 percent
last year, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Jan. 31.
The International Monetary Fund on Friday raised its
forecast for Turkey's 2012 gross domestic product growth to 2.3
percent, a sharp revision from the 0.4 percent growth it had
forecast in January.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said in October that Turkey
is targeting $10.5 billion in state asset sales in 2012.