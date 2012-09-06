版本:
Turkish Airlines may tender for 6 large aircraft by early 2013

ISTANBUL, Sept 6 Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines may tender for the purchase of six wide-bodied aircraft by the end of the year or at the beginning of 2013, Chairman Hamdi Topcu told Reuters on Thursday.

In June, the company's chief executive said it was studying a possible purchase of revamped medium-haul jets being offered by Airbus or Boeing.

