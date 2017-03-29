Turkish court halts activities of Booking.com over breach of competition law -association

ANKARA, March 29 A Turkish court halted the
activities of online travel agent Booking.com in a court case
alleging the website had violated Turkish competition law, the
Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) said on
Wednesday.
The ruling by a court in Istanbul comes as a result of a
2015 case opened by TURSAB against Booking.com for
allegedly carrying out "unjust competition against travel
agencies". The association had previously made Booking.com pay
Turkey's competition authority more than 2.5 million lira
($686,605) in fines.
The court ruled for the online travel agent's activities to
be protectively halted for an undisclosed period of time.
($1 = 3.6411 liras)
(Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu;
Editing by David Dolan)