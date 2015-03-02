UPDATE 1-Surging gold exports limit Turkish Feb export decline

(Adds details on gold exports)
ISTANBUL, March 2 An apparent surge in Turkey's
gold sales limited a general decline in the country's exports in
February driven by weak European Union growth, preliminary
ministry data indicated on Monday.
February exports fell 4.36 percent from a year earlier to
$12.241 billion, the Customs and Trade Ministry said on Monday
in figures at odds with Sunday's Turkish Exporters' Assembly
(TIM) data showing a 13 percent fall to $10.5 billion.
Analysts attributed the discrepancy of nearly $1.8 billion
largely to gold trade, which is excluded from the TIM data.
The ministry figures showed precious metals and stones as
the largest export sector in February, rising to $1.88 billion
from $1.11 billion a year earlier. It did not provide a specific
figure for gold, but analysts say it makes up the lions' share
of sales in this sector.
In the first two months of the year, the sector's exports
surged to $3.59 billion from $1.65 billion a year earlier. This
far outpaced the automotive sector, usually Turkey's largest
exporter, which rose to $2.83 billion from $2.64 billion.
The ministry data showed Britain was the largest export
market in February, followed by Switzerland, both outstripping
Germany, traditionally the biggest recipient of Turkish goods.
Turkey's trade deficit fell 15.1 percent year-on-year to
$4.617 billion in February, with imports falling 7.57 percent,
the ministry said.
In the past, Turkey has imported large amounts of gold that
it then exported on to Iran and it was not immediately clear if
this was the driving force behind the recent rise in sales of
precious metals.
Trade with Iran boomed in 2012 when Ankara paid for gas and
oil imports with Turkish lira, and the Iranians used those
deposits held in Turkish bank accounts to buy gold.
(Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler;
editing by David Dolan and Crispian Balmer)