UPDATE 1-Gold exports to Switzerland cut Turkey's trade gap in March

(Adds details on gold trade)
ISTANBUL, April 30 A surge in gold exports to
Switzerland narrowed Turkey's trade deficit more sharply than
expected in March, with the gap falling by a third to $5.195
billion, data showed on Wednesday.
The deficit was narrower than the $6.05 billion forecast in
a Reuters poll and down from $7.437 billion in the same month of
the previous year, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute
showed.
The trade gap was reined in by $1.275 billion in gold
exports to Switzerland, out of a total $1.36 billion in exports
to the country, making it Turkey's biggest trade destination
last month.
Turkish gold exports to Switzerland in the first quarter as
a whole amounted to $2 billion, up from just $102,912 a year
earlier.
Turkey has in the past imported large amounts of gold to
transfer to Iran. Trade with Iran boomed in 2012 when Ankara was
paying for its natural gas and oil imports with Turkish lira,
and Iranians were using those deposits held in Turkish bank
accounts to buy gold.
But the trade tailed off last year as U.S. sanctions imposed
on Tehran were tightened. One official in the gold sector said
this could explain the surge in exports to Switzerland.
"Turkey imported a huge amount of gold in the past period to
be transferred to Iran," the official said.
"But when this channel was closed, a portion of this stock
could have been sent to Switzerland to be turned into cash in
anticipation of gold prices falling."
Overall Turkish exports rose 12.4 percent to $14.748 billion
in March, while imports fell 3 percent to $19.943 billion, the
statistics institute data showed.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley and
Sonya Hepinstall)