Turkish coup general tells landmark trial army did its duty

* Only history can judge coup, says former air force chief
* Turkey confronts tradition of military intervention
* Thousands tortured in 1980 coup, Evren denies involvement
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, Nov 21 A retired Turkish general who
seized power in 1980 denied on Wednesday any role in the torture
of thousands of people after a coup that his co-defendant said
saved the nation from chaos.
Kenan Evren, who led a military regime under which thousands
were tortured, hundreds sentenced to death and many more
disappeared, was speaking by video link from his hospital bed in
a trial that highlights the erosion of army power within Turkey.
In an interim judgement, the judge said only questions about
coup charges could be made during the proceedings, while the
issue of systematic torture was not a matter for the trial,
drawing a response from Evren.
"We had nothing to do with torture," said the former
president, looking more alert than on Tuesday when he appeared
to fall asleep.
Evren, 95, wore a dark jumper, a sheet pulled up to his
chest. A court judge was at his side and at one point called for
a break so that Evren could be given his regular medicine.
The 1980 military takeover, Turkey's third in 20 years, in
which virtually the entire political class was rounded up and
interned, still haunts the nation. The government of Prime
Minister Tayyip Erdogan is in the process of revising an
authoritarian constitution inherited from army
rule.
The other defendant, retired air force commander General
Tahsin Sahinkaya also spoke by video link from hospital.
"The armed forces fulfilled their duty to the Turkish
nation," he said in a strong voice. "The National Security
Council at the time had acted within the constitution."
Also sitting up in bed in a dark-coloured top with a white
sheet pulled up over his body, 87-year-old Sahinkaya read from a
statement and said he would refuse to answer any questions.
"September 12 was a historical event, only history can judge
historical events. I do not accept being designated as a
defendant," he said from a military hospital in Istanbul.
The prosecution of Sahinkaya and Evren, who governed as
President into the late 1980s, illustrates how far Erdogan's
government has brought the military to heel in the last decade.
Victims' lawyers say the generals should be treated no
differently to former Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak and Chilean
dictator General Augusto Pinochet. Both were forced to appear in
court, one on a bed behind bars, the other in a wheelchair.
U.S. INVOLVEMENT
Erdogan's Islamist-rooted AK Party has implemented reforms
which have pushed the once-dominant secularist generals out of
politics, their prestige eroded by a series of military
conspiracy trials.
More than 300 officers were sentenced to jail in September
for plotting to overthrow Erdogan's government a decade ago.
"Expectations are very high. I hope there is a beneficial
outcome," Erdogan told reporters at a news conference on
Wednesday when asked about the case.
The court asked Sahinkaya questions about the
decision-making process in the coup and whether the United
States was informed about or gave approval for it. He declined
to answer.
Turkey, a NATO member, was a front-line state in the Cold
War era and there is a commonly held view among Turks that CIA
agents helped stir political violence in order to pave the way
for the military takeover. It remains a factor in many Turks'
abiding mistrust of the United States.
Evren has said he does not regret the coup, arguing it
restored order after years of chaos in which 5,000 people were
killed in street violence between leftist and right-wing groups.
Many Turkish secularists broadly supported the reining in of
the army, but argue that coup conspiracy trials have been used
as a pretext to round up scores of the government's political
opponents and create a climate of fear.