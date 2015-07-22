Twitter ban to be lifted in Turkey after images of bomb attack removed - official

ANKARA, July 22 Turkey will lift a block on
access to Twitter shortly, after the micro-blogging
site removed images related to a suicide bomb attack blamed on
Islamic State, a senior Turkish official told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Several internet service providers earlier blocked access to
Twitter in line with a local court ruling to prevent the
distribution of images of the attack two days ago in the
southeastern town of Suruc near the Syrian border.
