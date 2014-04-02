Turkish Twitter ban violates free speech -constitutional court

ANKARA, April 2 Turkey's block on access to
Twitter violated freedom of expression and individual
rights, the constitutional court said on Wednesday, the most
significant legal challenge yet to a ban which caused public
uproar and international condemnation.
Turkey's telecoms authority (TIB) blocked access to Twitter
on March 21 after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan said he would
"root out" the network, following a stream of anonymously posted
audio tapes purporting to expose corruption in his inner circle
days ahead of nationwide elections.
The constitutional court said it had sent its verdict to the
TIB and the Transport Ministry, which also has responsibility
for communications. It was not immediately clear whether the
ruling would lead to a lifting of the block.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Sonya Hepinstall)