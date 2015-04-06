版本:
2015年 4月 6日

Twitter complied with Turkey's request, ban to be lifted shortly - Turkish official

ANKARA, April 6 Twitter has complied with Turkey's request to remove images of an Istanbul prosecutor held at gunpoint by far-left militants and the block of access to is about to be lifted, a Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.

"The ban will be lifted in a few minutes. Users across Turkey will be able to access Twitter within the hour," the official said.

Turkey banned access to the micro-blogging site and YouTube after they refused a request to remove photographs of Mehmet Kiraz, a prosecutor killed in a shootout last week.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams)
