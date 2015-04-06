Twitter complied with Turkey's request, ban to be lifted shortly - Turkish official

BRIEF-Crawford & Co reports Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ANKARA, April 6 Twitter has complied with Turkey's request to remove images of an Istanbul prosecutor held at gunpoint by far-left militants and the block of access to is about to be lifted, a Turkish official told Reuters on Monday.
"The ban will be lifted in a few minutes. Users across Turkey will be able to access Twitter within the hour," the official said.
Turkey banned access to the micro-blogging site and YouTube after they refused a request to remove photographs of Mehmet Kiraz, a prosecutor killed in a shootout last week.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Cobalt International Energy Inc announces first quarter 2017 results and provides operational update
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.