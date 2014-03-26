Turkey has 30 days to enact ruling halting Twitter ban -source

ANKARA, March 26 Turkey's telecoms authority TIB
has 30 days to implement or appeal a court ruling halting a
block on access to Twitter, a source in the office of
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Wednesday.
TIB blocked access to Twitter on Friday as Erdogan battles a
corruption scandal, in which a stream of anonymous postings
purportedly revealing government wrongdoing have been posted on
the social media platform.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by
Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)