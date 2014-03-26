版本:
Turkey has 30 days to enact ruling halting Twitter ban -source

ANKARA, March 26 Turkey's telecoms authority TIB has 30 days to implement or appeal a court ruling halting a block on access to Twitter, a source in the office of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan told Reuters on Wednesday.

TIB blocked access to Twitter on Friday as Erdogan battles a corruption scandal, in which a stream of anonymous postings purportedly revealing government wrongdoing have been posted on the social media platform. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Robin Pomeroy)
