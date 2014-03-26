Turkish court upholds appeal against Twitter blockage -media

ANKARA, March 26 A Turkish court upheld an
appeal on Wednesday to end a blockage of Twitter which
has provoked public outrage, local media said, though it was not
immediately clear whether that meant the bar would be removed.
Turkey's telecoms authority (TIB) blocked access to Twitter
on Friday as Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan battles a corruption
scandal which has seen a stream of anonymous postings
purportedly revealing government wrongdoing appear on the social
media platform in recent weeks.
The blockage triggered local and international criticism
days ahead of critical elections.
Turkey's bar association described the move as an "arbitrary
decision" that was against the law and launched an appeal at the
Ankara administrative court. Its earlier attempt to challenge
the blockage failed when a court in Istanbul said there was no
legal ruling for it to overturn.
Friday's blockage came hours after Erdogan vowed on the
campaign trail to get rid of Twitter. He said late on Tuesday
that the network "was threatening national security" and that it
had refused to cooperate with the Turkish authorities.
Erdogan has cast the audio postings as part of a plot
contrived by his political enemies to unseat him ahead of the
nationwide local elections on Sunday, which are widely being
seen as a referendum on his 11-year rule.
Reuters has not been able to verify the authenticity of the
recordings.
Telecoms regulators have said their blockage was based on
four court orders and was imposed after complaints from citizens
that Twitter was violating privacy.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Andrew Heavens)