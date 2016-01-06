Turkey to take 'necessary' measures after Twitter fine period expires - minister

BRIEF-Regions Financial Q4 earnings per share $0.23
* Regions Financial Corp qtrly basel III common equity tier 1 ratio (non-gaap) 11.0% versus 10.7% last year
ANKARA Jan 6 Turkey will not give up on its demand for micro-blogging site Twitter to pay a 150,000 lira ($50,000) fine for not removing content it says is "terrorist propaganda" and will take measures after the period to pay the fine expired, Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.
The fine, imposed by the BTK communications technologies authority, was the first of its kind imposed by Ankara on Twitter. It has temporarily banned the site several times in the past after it failed to comply with requests to remove content. ($1 = 3.0030 liras) (Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)
* Phoenix New Media -board authorized co to revise and extend term of two loans previously granted to particle inc from 6 months to 12 months
BRASILIA, Jan 20 Carrefour SA shareholders could appoint a new chief executive this year and have identified Best Buy SA CEO Hubert Joly as one of their favourites for the post, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.