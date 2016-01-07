Twitter files lawsuit against Turkish fine over "terrorist propaganda" - source

ISTANBUL Jan 7 Micro-blogging site Twitter filed a lawsuit in an Ankara court on Thursday, seeking to annul a fine by the Turkish authorities for not removing content Turkey says is "terrorist propaganda", a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The legal challenge argued that the 150,000 lira ($50,000) fine was against the law, the source said. Turkey temporarily banned the site several times in the past after it failed to comply with requests to remove content.

Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

($1 = 3.0174 liras) (Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall)