Twitter needs legal rep in Turkey to resolve standoff -minister

ISTANBUL, Turkey, March 21 Twitter must
get a legal representative in Turkey and agree to block
individual accounts if it is to resolve a row that has led the
government to block access to the service, Industry Minister
Fikri Isik said on Friday.
Courts blocked Twitter overnight after Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's defiant vow to "wipe out" the social media service,
which has been awash with allegations in a corruption scandal
shaking his government ahead of elections.
(Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing
by Alison Williams)